Morgan Lewis & Bockius has brought on board yet another federal government veteran, hiring former Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission chair Heather MacDougall from Amazon to serve as a partner in Miami. MacDougall most recently worked with Amazon as a worldwide vice president of workplace health and safety, where she "led a team of over 8,000 health and safety professionals," she said in an interview.

March 01, 2023, 2:26 PM