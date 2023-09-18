Former NYC Lawyer Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy Charges Relate...

News From Law.com

Former attorney Robert Wisnicki pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Manhattan on Monday, telling U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe of the Southern District of New York that he testified falsely before a grand jury in an effort to conceal his participation in the money laundering scheme. Wisnicki, 44, was a founding attorney of two small law firms before he resigned from the New York bar in 2022 amid investigations into the improper use of his IOLA accounts.

September 18, 2023, 5:24 PM

