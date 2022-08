News From Law.com

Former Northern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine has moved to Polsinelli's Atlanta office. Erskine was the top deputy to U.S. Attorney Byung Jin "BJay" Pak. Pak stepped down in January after President Donald Trump threatened to fire him for failure to support the effort to find enough votes to swing the 2020 election.

