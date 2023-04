News From Law.com

Longtime GoldPoint general counsel Lorne Smith is joining his former colleagues at their new middle-market-focused private equity firm Dextra Partners. Dextra was launched in January by six former GoldPoint executives who quit in unison in 2021. Investment News reported that the executives were unhappy about a plan by GoldPoint's parent, New York Life Insurance Co., to combine it with other investment businesses.

Investment Firms

April 10, 2023, 2:34 PM

