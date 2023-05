News From Law.com

Letizia Tagliafierro, a former New York inspector general who was a key figure in the Cuomo administration, died after a battle with cancer Tuesday at age 50. Tagliafierro was not only part of Cuomo's team as governor, but also served in his attorney general's office.

New York

May 24, 2023, 6:58 PM

