News From Law.com

The University of Maryland has hired Juan "Jay" Rosselló as general counsel and vice president of legal affairs, plucking the attorney from the University of Texas at San Antonio, where he has been chief legal officer for four years. Rosselló is replacing Mike Poterala, the GC since 2015, left last October to become legal chief at Wayne State University in Detroit, where he grew up.

Education

June 09, 2023, 9:09 AM

nature of claim: /