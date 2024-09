News From Law.com

Former Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey is joining Coral Gables-based Bass Law after retiring from the bench in November. Bailey spent about 30 years presiding over Florida's 11th Circuit. The former judge has particular experience with case management, an issue that is turning many clients to alternative dispute resolution. At her new firm, Bailey will focus on the ADR space as well as private judging and commercial litigation.

Florida

September 12, 2024, 4:58 PM