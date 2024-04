News From Law.com

An ex-McKinsey & Co partner has filed suit against the consulting firm, claiming his former employer is attempting to scapegoat him to distract from McKinsey's role in advising Purdue Pharma and others about opioid manufacturing. Plaintiff Arnad Ghatak is represented by Kaiser Saurborn & Mair. Counsel has not appeared for McKinsey.

New York

April 29, 2024, 3:18 PM

