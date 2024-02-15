Former McElroy Deutsch CFO Charged With Embezzlement | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Former McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter CFO John Dunlea has been charged with allegedly embezzling $1.5 million from the firm as well as avoiding New Jersey state income tax payments. Dunlea was charged with two counts of theft by deception in the second degree and five counts of failure to pay taxes in the third degree after allegedly paying himself unauthorized bonuses totaling $1,182,965 between 2017 and 2022 as well as using the law firm's credit card to pay for personal expenses.

February 15, 2024, 3:37 PM

