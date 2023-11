News From Law.com

David Huberman, a former nonequity partner at McDermott Will & Emery, is suing the firm for $104,166.67 in pay he alleges he was promised via a firmwide increase in salary for U.S.-based income partners in 2022, according to a new lawsuit filed in Illinois state court.

November 30, 2023, 5:14 PM

