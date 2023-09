News From Law.com

LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr has hired Zachary Katz, a former deputy special counsel to President Barack Obama, as its first general counsel and head of global affairs. The company also hired two other executives to head AI and communications as it struggles with the fallout of a strict return-to-office policy that saw nearly half of its employees quit. Employees have also filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board.

