Former Law Journal Executive Editor Stephen Glasser, Regarde...

Stephen Glasser, who was editor for the New York Law Journal in the 1970s and known as a trailblazer in legal journalism for providing a more candid perspective of the profession, died on Aug. 25 of congestive heart failure. He was 79. In partnership with Lynn Glasser, his wife of 56 years, Stephen Glasser is credited with pioneering a tougher approach to covering law firms, shedding light on the feuds, gossip and personalities populating a world largely hidden from the prying eyes of the press.

September 05, 2022, 6:29 PM