The former chief financial officer at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.5 million from the firm. John Dunlea, 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft by deception and five counts of third-degree failure to pay taxes before Superior Court Judge Stephen J. Taylor in Morris County Superior Court.

May 08, 2024, 6:55 PM

