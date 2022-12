News From Law.com

The University of St. Thomas board of trustees has unanimously selected former St. Thomas Law Dean Robert K. Vischer to be the 16th president of the Catholic university. Vischer, a longtime law school educator, became St. Thomas' interim president earlier this year, after serving as dean of the law school from Jan. 1, 2013, until June 1, 2022, according to Rosenblatt's Deans Database.

Minnesota

December 19, 2022, 4:01 PM