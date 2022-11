News From Law.com

Baldwin Matzus, the personal injury firm founded by Kila Baldwin this summer after leaving the Kline & Specter partnership, has dissolved four months after forming, as Baldwin joins Anapol Weiss as an equity shareholder this week. In an interview, Baldwin said she joined the Philadelphia-based mass torts firm in order to grow her practice in catastrophic personal injury and mass torts faster than she could at the now-dissolved four-partner firm.

November 14, 2022, 9:07 AM