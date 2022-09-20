Former Kline & Specter Lawyer Faces Lien, Contempt Charge fo...

News From Law.com

The retired judge who served as arbitrator in the fee dispute between Kline & Specter and one of its former lawyers asked the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas this week to impose a lien against the lawyer's stake in his firm until he pays arbitration fees to the judge. Judge Mark Bernstein's application for a lien comes after years of attempts by attorney Donald Haviland to avoid paying Bernstein $20,730 for arbitrating in the dispute between Haviland and former colleagues at Kline & Specter in 2018 and 2019.

September 20, 2022, 5:48 PM