Former Kirkland Associate Advances Lawsuit Against Firm as G...

Most of the claims brought by former Kirkland & Ellis associate Zoya Kovalenko against her former firm have survived a motion to dismiss, per a court order earlier this week that set the stage for a legal battle over whether Kirkland fired Kovalenko in retaliation for complaining about sex-based discrimination at the firm. While some employment lawyers like Wigdor partner David Gottlieb had figured that the #MeToo movement might prompt employers like law firms to be more mindful about topics like sexual harassment and equal access to high-quality work and advancement opportunities, lawsuits against Big Law firms have hardly abated.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 13, 2024, 3:33 PM