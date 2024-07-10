Former Kasowitz Partner Claims Firm Withheld Compensation | ...

News From Law.com

A former Kasowitz Benson Torres partner filed suit Tuesday against the firm, alleging that it owes him $264,000 in compensation after his employment was terminated a month short of his one-year mark. Jay Deshmukh, who held two stints at Kasowitz Benson for a total of about five years, claims he was assured that he would be paid no less than $500,000 by Kasowitz when he returned to the firm on July 5, 2023. Instead, he said that he was paid $236,000 over the course of his employment, which was terminated on June 10, 2024, when partner Mark Kasowitz verbally informed him that he would be let go, according to the suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

July 10, 2024, 12:25 PM