Zachary Schauf, a partner in Jenner & Block's energy and Supreme Court and appellate practices, has been appointed deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Justice Department's office of legal counsel. A Harvard Law School graduate, Schauf clerked for Justice Elena Kagan in 2012-13 and before that, for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland when Garland sat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

November 11, 2022, 12:10 PM