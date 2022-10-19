Former Jan. 6 Investigator Rejoins Hunton Andrews Kurth | La...

News From Law.com

A former Assistant U.S. Attorney who spent the last year as investigative counsel for the Jan. 6 select committee has returned to the firm which began his legal career. As a Jan. 6 investigator, Kevin Elliker interviewed and deposed more than sixty witnesses, providing Congressional briefings, memorializing key findings, coordinating the presentation of evidence for the Committee's televised hearings, and contributing to the Committee's final report. Elliker rejoined Hunton Andrews Kurth in Richmond after leaving the committee Sept. 30.

October 19, 2022, 2:30 PM