Former Infowars Employee Says Alex Jones Harmed Plaintiffs, ...

The damages trial of Infowars talk-show host Alex Jones continued to be marked by open hostility between attorneys. Plaintiffs lead counsel Christopher Mattei presented evidence to argue Jones views himself as a journalist, despite claims to the contrary, and witnesses told the court about the harm done by Sandy Hook conspiracy theorists. Meanwhile Defense attorney Norm Pattis continued to press the claim the plaintiff's have political motives to sue Jones. That caused a stir between the attorneys and the judge.

Connecticut

September 22, 2022, 11:29 AM