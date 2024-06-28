Former Houston Bankruptcy Judge Declines Jackson Walker Depo...

News From Law.com

Former U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones of the Southern District of Texas, who resigned after admitting to a romantic relationship with a former Jackson Walker partner who appeared in his court, has declined to participate in a deposition he claims is aimed to "harass" and "embarrass" him. Jones has asked Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Eduardo Rodriguez to review Jackson Walker's notice of a deposition scheduled for July in connection with motions filed by the U.S. Trustee seeking fee forfeiture from Jackson Walker in 33 bankruptcy cases presided over or mediated by him.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 28, 2024, 3:48 PM