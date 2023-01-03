Former House Counsel Douglas Letter on Jan. 6, Congress Subp...

News From Law.com

On Jan. 6, 2021, House General Counsel Doug Letter said he was fleeing congressional chambers just as a Capitol Police officer shot Ashli Babbitt. In his hands were a stack of binders. Letter had labored the last few weeks writing briefs opposing efforts by President Donald Trump to overthrow the 2020 election, and he'd collected thousands of pages of notes and statements to give to Democratic state representatives when Republican-led states would announce their opposition to President Joe Biden's win.

January 03, 2023, 7:00 AM