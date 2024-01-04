Former Head of Vinson & Elkins NY Office Joins Midsize NY Fi...

News From Law.com

Facing a mandatory retirement policy, Clifford Thau, the longtime managing partner of Vinson & Elkins' New York office, has joined Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt, boosting the firm's securities and commercial litigation and regulatory and compliance teams. Thau, who joined the 51-lawyer firm on Tuesday, is reunited with former colleagues Paul Sarkozi, chair of the litigation and dispute resolution practice, and partner Steven Paradise, another recent lateral hire.

January 04, 2024

