Two Southeast-based law firms have added former state-level government officials to their partnership. Atlanta-based Buckley Bala Wilson Mew has promoted senior associate Kyle Brooks to partner, while Adams and Reese recently added Burnie Maybank III to the firm's intersection of business and government (IBG) practice group in its South Carolina offices in Charleston and the state capital of Columbia.

Georgia

May 24, 2023, 6:51 PM

