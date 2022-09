News From Law.com

A Susman Godfrey partner and former clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is among President Joe Biden's 26th round of judicial nominations announced Friday. The list of nine nominees brings Biden's total to 143, continuing his rapid pace with the most confirmations for any president at this point in his term. It also continues Biden's promise to diversify the bench, with the first Black woman nominated to Washington state's federal bench.

California

September 02, 2022, 6:32 PM