Former Georgia Real Estate Attorney Sentenced to Federal Pri...

A disbarred Georgia attorney has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for embezzling more than $3 million from his clients, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia announced today. Matthew Allen Dickason, the former owner of the local Matthew A. Dickason P.C. in Atlanta, was convicted in October 2023 after pleading guilty to a wire fraud scheme in which he obtained money from clients to pay his own personal debts. Dickason, 48, was a former resident of and licensed to practice in Georgia and now lives in Wellington, Ohio.

March 06, 2024, 1:53 PM

