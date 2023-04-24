Former Georgia Political Candidate Arrested for Kidnapping |...

News From Law.com

A man who has repeatedly run for mayor and other political offices in Columbus has been arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault and other crimes. The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that deputies, along with U.S. Marshals, had arrested Zephaniah Dwayne Baker on warrants issued in suburban Atlanta's Cobb County. Other charges include felony battery for family violence, possessing a gun during a crime and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to children.

Georgia

April 24, 2023, 4:37 PM

