Former GC Disciplined for Impeding Probe of Sham Attorney Fe...

The New Jersey Supreme Court has reprimanded a former general counsel for an Atlanta company for failure to cooperate with an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of $151,265 in phony legal fees paid to his wife and a former girlfriend. While serving as general counsel for Clyde Bergemann Power Group Americas Inc., Kevin Clark Cromer allegedly set up the two women as outside counsel for the purpose of improperly facilitating payments to them, according to New Jersey's Disciplinary Review Board.

September 16, 2022, 3:16 PM