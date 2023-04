News From Law.com

Gartner's latest proxy statement shows it paid former general counsel counsel Jules Kaufman a little over $1 million for leaving the firm. His exit package included 52 weeks of salary totaling $535,600, a pro-rated target bonus of $365,360, and $51,500 in unused vacation days totaling $1,001,465

April 18, 2023, 4:12 PM

