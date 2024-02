News From Law.com

Christine Wilson, a former commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission who made headlines when she resigned last year criticizing FTC Chair Lina Khan, has joined Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer as a senior advisor in the firm's antitrust practice. Wilson was a commissioner with the FTC until last March. She cited Khan's "disregard for the rule of law and due process" in a Wall Street Journal op-ed announcing her plans to resign.

February 01, 2024, 5:00 AM

