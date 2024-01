News From Law.com

Former FINRA executives Christopher Kelly and Lisa Colone are co-chairing a new securities enforcement group at Chiesa, Shahinian & Giantomasi, also known as CSG Law. Kelly, formerly FINRA's senior vice president and deputy head of enforcement, and Colone, the former vice president of legal enforcement, joined the firm effective Jan. 2.

New Jersey

January 03, 2024, 4:09 PM

