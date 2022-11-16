Former Federal Prosecutor Who Probed Atlanta City Hall Corru...

News From Law.com

A Ballard Spahr partner nominated to the U.S. attorney post in the Southern District of Georgia reported earning $324,764 from the firm. Jill Steinberg was the deputy chief of the criminal division for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern Division of Georgia before joining Ballard Spahr's white-collar defense and internal investigations group in September 2021. Steinberg was a federal prosecutor on the team that handled an investigation into allegations of contractors bribing Atlanta city officials.

Government

November 16, 2022, 10:41 AM