News From Law.com

Litigator and former federal prosecutor Gary Stein has been sworn in as a U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of New York, Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain announced. Stein comes to the bench from Schulte Roth & Zabel, where he was a partner. His practice included complex commercial matters along with white-collar defense and regulatory work.

New York

September 15, 2023, 4:59 PM

nature of claim: /