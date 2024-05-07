Former Federal Prosecutor Adds Name to New York Litigation a...

News From Law.com

A former federal prosecutor who has worked as co-chair of Foley Hoag's white collar and investigations practice is adding her name to the shingle for a growing litigation boutique that promotes its ability to provide conflict-free counsel to companies seeking to scale back operations in mainland China.Lynn Neils has become a name partner at the firm now called Elliott Kwok Levine Jaroslaw Neils, where she is being reunited with fellow Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison alums Mark Elliot, Ilene Jaroslaw and Matthew Levine, who were together at the firm as associates in the early 1990s.

New York

May 07, 2024, 10:00 AM

