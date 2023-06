News From Law.com

Dilworth Paxson has brought on the former trial unit chief of the Federal Community Defender Office, Nina Spizer, as partner and co-chair for its criminal investigations and defense practice group, solidifying the group's succession plan. Spizer will be operating as the group's chair opposite former Philadelphia U.S. Attorney's Office criminal division chief Linda Hoffa, whom she often opposed during her time in the federal community defender's office.

Legal Services

June 29, 2023, 3:14 PM

nature of claim: /