Charles McGonigal, the former special-agent-in-charge of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division in New York, is likely to enter a guilty plea in Manhattan federal court next week, according to a Monday order from the judge presiding over McGonigal's case. McGonigal is represented by Meagan Maloney and Seth DuCharme of Bracewell.

New York

August 07, 2023, 1:56 PM

