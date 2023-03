News From Law.com

Companies of all sizes are under assault from sophisticated ransomware groups, and the government's recent prosecution of a former Uber executive for failing to disclose a data breach to law enforcement has company executives, and security chiefs in particular, anxious that they might be next. That's according to former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos, who spoke at Berkeley Law event Tuesday.

