Two partners of LC Lawyers, EY's now-defunct Hong Kong affiliate practice, have landed new professional homes. Rossana Chu is now a partner at Hong Kong law practice Yang & Yang Solicitors, having joined in January, while Fai Li is now a Hong Kong partner at Chinese law firm Jingtian & Gongcheng.

March 12, 2024, 5:25 PM

