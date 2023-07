News From Law.com

A former executive for a longtime city of Atlanta vendor was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for paying bribes in exchange for millions of dollars in city contracts and to paying bribes to an official in a neighboring county in an attempt to get business there. Lohrasb "Jeff" Jafari, 72, pleaded guilty in April to paying bribes to Atlanta and DeKalb County officials and failing to pay more than $1.5 million in taxes.

Georgia

July 20, 2023, 8:01 AM

