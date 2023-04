News From Law.com

The former senior director and head of talent at fintech darling Current charges in a new lawsuit that the company discriminated against non-white employees and fired her in January, two weeks before she was to return to work after breast cancer surgery. Isabelle Mitura, who is of Korean descent, alleges the New York City company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act

April 07, 2023, 2:50 PM

