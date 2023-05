News From Law.com

Former Equal Employment Opportunity Commission chair Janet Dhillon's tenure as chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Dollar Tree lasted a mere four months. The company did not announce her departure, but its proxy statement filed last week says senior deputy general counsel John Mitchell has stepped into the corporate secretary role. Dhillon's LinkedIn shows she joined Dollar Tree in November 2022 and exited in February.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 7:51 AM

nature of claim: /