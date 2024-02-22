Former Eckert Seamans Trio Returns to Firm, Citing New Leade...

News From Law.com

Following a suite of leadership changes, a group of three former litigators are rejoining Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott in a prelude to the firm's aggressive 2024 growth strategy. Since November, the firm has announced new leaders across four of its offices, including its main hub in Pittsburgh, as well as installed its first chief operating officer in a decade under the management of firm CEO Scott Cessar, who himself ascended to the position last April.

February 22, 2024, 11:07 AM

