Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott litigator Gabriel Tese has left the firm to co-launch a tech-oriented legal boutique, Cyber Law Firm, alongside former Gotham Government Relations technology and cyberlaw chair Star Kashman and former Withersworldwide senior associate Melissa Sherman.Cyber Law Firm officially launched in June under the helm of Kashman, although according to Tese the process to set up their new firm began back in November 2023.

July 02, 2024, 5:39 PM