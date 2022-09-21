Former Defense Attorney for Weinstein Company Brings Employm...

News From Law.com

Seyfarth Shaw's class action practice group leader and former outside counsel to Harvey Weinstein's now-bankrupt film company has relocated his practice—along with a seven-person group of partners, associates and counsel—to the employment department of Duane Morris. At his new firm, partner Gerald Maatman has been tasked with developing the newly created workplace class action group as its chair from the Duane Morris office in Chicago. Firm leaders targeted him for lateral acquisition due to his go-to status as a defender of multistate companies against large-scale EEOC, wage and discrimination lawsuits.

