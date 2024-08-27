Former Dechert COO Jumps to Klehr Harrison | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Former Dechert chief operating officer Corey Smith has been named Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg's newest COO, with Smith transitioning into the regional firm as its current COO, Thomas Ecker, prepares to retire at the end of the month."Corey brings a considerable amount of industry expertise and, quite frankly, he's incredibly competent and brings a certain gravitas," Ecker said. "He's somebody who will immediately gain the respect of the partnership and his other colleagues here at the firm."

August 27, 2024, 4:43 PM