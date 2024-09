News From Law.com

King & Spalding is hiring litigator Will Stute from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe as he officially moves his practice from D.C. to Miami. In an age where going to trial has become less common, Stute can boast over 100 trials in the last decade, litigating a wide array of cases and working at several prominent firms. During his six years at Orrick, Stute led the firm's sports practice.

Florida

September 10, 2024, 4:41 PM