Path Mental Health has named Tracey Scraba as its first general counsel, a move that helps pave the way for it to cover mental health services nationwide by early next year. Scraba joins Path with more than two decades of experience in the health care industry, most recently as deputy general counsel at Signify Health, which sold to CVS early this year for $8 billion.

November 16, 2023, 1:25 PM

