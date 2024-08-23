Former CVS Exec Faces Trade Secrets Suit for Allegedly Helpi...

News From Law.com

CVS Pharmacy has filed a trade secrets complaint against a former executive who allegedly divulged protected information to the Chickasaw Nation, which has sued several healthcare companies over unpaid reimbursements. The suit was filed Thursday by Rebecca Briggs of Hinckley Allen & Snyder of Rhode Island in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island. It names Adam Korn of Magnolia, Texas, who between 2017 and 2023 was vice president for client service operations at CVS Pharmacy, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corporation, as a defendant.

