Former Cosby Prosecutor Leaves Saltz Mongeluzzi for Anapol W...

News From Law.com

Former Bill Cosby prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden is leaving Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky to start new sexual abuse and civil rights litigation practices as a shareholder at Anapol Weiss, which is continuing to grow following its year-opening merger with Golomb Legal. Feden, the fourth attorney to join Anapol Weiss so far this year, was preceded in the move by another former Saltz Mongeluzzi attorney, Marni Berger, who joined the firm on Feb. 14.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

March 13, 2024, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /